Poll shows fewer than one third of Pennsylvania Republican voters will trust mail-in ballot results

The most recent Franklin and Marshall College Poll shows fewer than a third of Pennsylvania Republican voters say they will have confidence in the accuracy of mail-in ballot votes cast in the November election.

It’s one data point in the poll that raises concerns for Berwood Yost, the director of the college’s Center for Opinion Research.

Polling shows about half of Pennsylvania Democrats plan to vote by mail, compared to about a third of independents and 20 percent of Republicans.

Yost said a lack of trust in the process could lead to an election crisis.

“Imagine ending election night not knowing who won, or imagine President Trump with a lead that evaporates as mail-in votes are counted,” Yost said. “The consequences are, will people believe that vote is accurate?”

The president repeatedly has said that mail-in ballots are at risk for fraud, despite evidence from elections experts and intelligence officials showing that mail-in balloting is reliable and fraud is rare.

The poll also shows partisan differences in the perception of risk due to the coronavirus pandemic, a key factor cited by some Democrats who have said they plan to vote by mail.

The polling comes amid rising concern that President Trump will cast doubt upon the legitimacy of the election. NPR reported Wednesday that the president declined “to promise a peaceful transfer of power” after the election.