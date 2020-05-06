This article originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Amid ongoing safety concerns among essential workers, Gov. Tom Wolf said Pennsylvania cannot widely enforce workplace protections and suggested employees refuse to go to work if they don’t feel safe.

The statement comes just days before the state will allow businesses in 24 counties to reopen.

“In the end, they have the ultimate sanction, which is just to say, ‘Well then, I’m not coming to work’,” Wolf told reporters Tuesday. “And, as a former employer, I know that would be the most powerful thing that any worker can do.”

But workers and their advocates said they should not be forced to put their job on the line to be properly protected from the coronavirus, noting that refusing to go to work is often tantamount to quitting and also could jeopardize their ability to collect unemployment compensation.

When asked to clarify Wolf’s comments, a spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger, denied he was encouraging people to quit their jobs but did not explain what the governor meant.

Workers from across the state, particularly those in lower-pay meatpacking and warehouse jobs, continue to raise alarms that their employers were slow to respond to coronavirus outbreaks, failed to provide protective equipment, or operate workplaces where it’s simply impossible to practice social distancing.

Last month, the Wolf administration issued an order requiring businesses deemed essential to take steps to protect workers from COVID-19. So far, the Pennsylvania State Police has issued 25 warnings and no citations, which carry a maximum $300 fine.

Wolf said his administration is working with employers, with a particular focus on food suppliers and meatpacking plants, going so far as to supply businesses with personal protective equipment.

And he outlined the steps employees can take if their employers aren’t following state and federal guidelines. That includes raising issues with their employer and filing complaints with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, local law enforcement, the state police, state agencies like the Department of Health, and, finally, refusing to go to work.

“We can only do so much with oversight,” Wolf said. “What we really need is for employers to do what is in their self-interest, and that is give their employees the confidence they need to come to work. Otherwise, you’re going to have a hard time getting people to come to work.”

The process underscores the bind many essential employees find themselves in, and what might face others as businesses begin to reopen.