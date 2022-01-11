Wolf: Vaccine is strategy to fight COVID-19, not shutdowns

Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday brushed aside questions about whether he will issue more orders for shutdowns as cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 spread quickly and fill Pennsylvania’s hospitals with unvaccinated patients.

Wolf, speaking during a regularly scheduled appearance in KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh, reiterated that the vaccine is his administration’s strategy for fighting the spread of COVID-19.

“The vaccine is our strategy and people need to get the vaccine,” Wolf said.