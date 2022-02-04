Winter weather advisory for the region Friday

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says Friday will bring accumulating ice for some to a flash freeze by the evening.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Carbon and Monroe Counties Friday 1 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Berks, Lehigh, Northampton Counties Friday 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

TONIGHT: Temperatures rise into the 50s into early Friday morning ahead of an arctic cold front. Rain will be steady at times with most areas picking up 1″ of rain by the end of this event.