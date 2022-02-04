Winter weather advisory for the region Friday
This story originally appeared on 6abc
Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says Friday will bring accumulating ice for some to a flash freeze by the evening.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Carbon and Monroe Counties Friday 1 a.m. – 4 p.m.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Berks, Lehigh, Northampton Counties Friday 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
TONIGHT: Temperatures rise into the 50s into early Friday morning ahead of an arctic cold front. Rain will be steady at times with most areas picking up 1″ of rain by the end of this event.
FRIDAY: It’s a wet morning commute. Any slippery spots would be confined to areas northwest of the city where rain may change to freezing rain. As the arctic front comes through during the day temperatures will crash. By Friday afternoon many areas will be falling into the 30s. Any standing water will freeze by Friday evening making for slick conditions.
SATURDAY: Brisk and much colder, high 30.
SUNDAY: Not as harsh under mostly sunny skies, high 36.
MONDAY: More clouds than sun, high 42.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun, high 44.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, high 47.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a bit milder, high 50.