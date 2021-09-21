Wilmington rowhome fire traps residents inside, injures firefighter

“I’m sad, very sad,” said one next door neighbor, who rushed outside to a chaotic scene overnight.

“Flames were just rolling out the windows,” said neighbor Donald Brown, who lives across the street.

The call for the fire came in at 12:14 a.m. on the 1000 block of Clifford Brown Walk.

Police officers arrived on the scene first.

“By the time I came out, the smoke was coming out, the flames were already bursting up into the air. The wires up top, they were caught on fire,” said neighbor Tara Lewis.

Neighbors described how officers were urging an upstairs resident to break a window and try to jump to them.

“One of the guys that was still upstairs hollering and police were out here. And they were telling him to kick the window out, kick the window out. He finally got the window kicked out, but he never made it out,” Brown said.

“He was at the front window, he busted out trying to get out. When the window was cut, black smoke came out from behind him, kind of knocked him back in,” Lewis said.