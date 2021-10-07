Black Lives Matter is not a phrase generally associated with legendary 19th century Philadelphia activist William Still, whose work against slavery before America’s Civil War earned him the title “Father of the Underground Railroad” — the clandestine network that helped Black people flee bondage.

However, a commitment to make the lives of Black people matter defined William Still’s multi-faceted activism. From abolition to civil rights, Still challenged laws and customs that treated Black lives as far less worthy than whites’.

In July 1855, for example, Still risked imprisonment to challenge America’s notorious laws that considered enslaved Black people property. Still and six colleagues rescued an enslaved woman and her two sons from a ship ready to leave Philadelphia.

Still’s activism to improve the lives of Black people continued after the Civil War ended slavery. The desegregation of Philadelphia’s streetcars in March 1867 and the hiring of Philadelphia’s first Black police patrolmen in August 1881 were among campaigns Still spearheaded.

William Still was born 200 years ago today on Oct. 7, 1821.