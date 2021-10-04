Alain LeRoy Locke, the Philadelphian known as the Father of the Harlem Renaissance, has a new historical marker in his hometown honoring his legacy.

Unveiled Sunday in a small ceremony closed to the public, the marker is in front of the African American Museum in Philadelphia. It replaces another marker that was in front of his childhood home in South Philadelphia.

“Everybody should know his name,” said Malcolm Lazin, executive director of the Equality Forum. “His influence is totally profound, and you know, this is a wonderful intersectionality of a gay and Black man who made an incredible who made an incredible mark on our country and the world.”

Before he earned his PhD at Harvard University or became the first African American Rhodes Scholar, studying at Oxford University, Locke attended Philadelphia’s Central High School and earned his first bachelor’s degree from the Philadelphia School of Pedagogy.