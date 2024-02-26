From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is in jeopardy unless Congress passes a national budget on Friday.

The WIC program is facing a $1 billion funding shortfall — which the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicated in January — putting around 6.7 million pregnant mothers and children at risk of losing access to nutritional foods nationwide.

A partial government shutdown could exacerbate the program’s ongoing funding deficit, affecting around 51,000 eligible Pennsylvanians, said Nicholas Imbesi, Chester County Food Bank’s senior manager of government relations.

In Chester County, food banks are preparing to fill the gaps, but he said the end result could leave thousands of families waitlisted for food assistance.

“It’s gonna be a double whammy by the time we get to September because the Farm Bill — which also includes food assistance programs like SNAP (Supplemental Food Assistance Program), and federally funded food programs that food banks depend on like TFAP (Emergency Food Assistance Program) — was extended until the fiscal year ending on September 30th,” he said.