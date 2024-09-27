WHYY wins four Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY has been honored with four Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards. The annual awards, held on Sunday, Sept. 21, celebrated the televisual achievements of news outlets and production companies in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

“These honors reflect WHYY’s consistent excellence, trustworthiness and our exceptional commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our audience,” WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo said. “Whether in front of the mic or behind the scenes, together we’ve navigated challenges, achieved remarkable success and continue to tell incredible stories.”

Submissions were judged by previous regional award winners from across the country. WHYY earned accolades for short and long form work in the categories of health and science, lifestyle, education and human interest.

For the Health/Environment/Science – Long Form category, the organization recognized Movers & Makers’ program “City of Soil,” a documentary that explores the intersections of Philadelphia’s cultural history and its natural environment.