WHYY wins four Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards
WHYY won four regional Emmys in the categories of health and science, lifestyle, education and human interest.
WHYY has been honored with four Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards. The annual awards, held on Sunday, Sept. 21, celebrated the televisual achievements of news outlets and production companies in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.
“These honors reflect WHYY’s consistent excellence, trustworthiness and our exceptional commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our audience,” WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo said. “Whether in front of the mic or behind the scenes, together we’ve navigated challenges, achieved remarkable success and continue to tell incredible stories.”
Submissions were judged by previous regional award winners from across the country. WHYY earned accolades for short and long form work in the categories of health and science, lifestyle, education and human interest.
For the Health/Environment/Science – Long Form category, the organization recognized Movers & Makers’ program “City of Soil,” a documentary that explores the intersections of Philadelphia’s cultural history and its natural environment.
“Now & Forever,” WHYY’s short form documentary about the women and nonbinary-owned tattoo shop of the same name, was recognized in the Lifestyle – Short Form category.
WHYY’s children’s program “Albie’s Elevator” won in the Education/Schools – Long Form category for its episode “Albie’s Elevator: Elevator Voice/Blue Rectangle,” which follows Albie as she learns about volume and opinions while visiting an opera house and an art museum.
Finally, WHYY host Cherri Gregg’s “Good Souls” won the award in the Human Interest – Long Form category. The seasonal program documents individuals from the Delaware Valley who make “significant positive contributions to their neighborhood, community or region through their time, action, talent and dedication.”
“These wins are a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication. We’re driven to tell meaningful stories that resonate with our community, so it’s especially rewarding when our organization earns recognition from peers in the industry,” Terri Murray, WHYY Chief Content Officer and Vice President of Programming, said.
A full list of the 2024 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Award winners can be found here.
