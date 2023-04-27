Donate

    City of Soil: A Look at Philadelphia’s Urban Agriculture

    Air Date: April 27, 2023

    Movers & Makers special exploring how connecting with soil benefits Philadelphians of all backgrounds. Three local organizations, led by exemplary land advocates, are creating learning environments that help preserve cultural traditions and protect our natural environment.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Movers & Makers

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate