A string of thefts has hamstrung the Philly Peace Park’s ability to provide free food and programming at its North and West Philadelphia locations. But the staff has no interest in pressing charges. They’re opting instead for a community-based solution.

“We want to use this as an opportunity to bring everyone together in a stronger way,” said Lavinia Davis, director of mental health and wellness at the Philly Peace Park. “We also know sometimes when people take things, it’s ‘cause you’re in need. But … we want to work together. You should never feel like you have to take from the community space.”

Last fall, two printers and a television used for presentations were stolen from the farming and education-focused organization’s North Philly site, Davis said, and the park was vandalized. Then in the last few weeks, she said, items including a porta-potty, a generator, folding tables, a sound system used for yoga classes and other programming, and essential farming equipment disappeared from the park’s West Philly site, which launched in 2020.

“It’s February now. We’re preparing to clear out our beds, get ready to start planting in March,” Davis said. “All of this, like the shovels to dig — like all of the things that’s needed — are no longer there.”