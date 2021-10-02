I have no doubt you will be graduating next year. And congratulations to you! I got to bring you back in here, Sara. Is Daniel’s story pretty typical?

SGR: I mean, there’s a couple of things about it that I absolutely love, and one is, what you went through in terms of thinking about, “Does this mean that college is not something that I’m good at? Does it mean I don’t belong?” Those are all things that we think about, and frankly, it can lead people to feel really insecure, even though, honestly, all that really went wrong was that they didn’t give you enough support … in the first place. I love that it’s your mom that helped you to come back, and one of the things to know is that actually can also work the other way now. A son’s going to school, and a mom goes. You know what? I never finished my education. Well, guess what? She can now come too. But the last part — and I think this is the most important thing — the programs that you just talked about, that CARES Act, that SNAP, those are programs paid for by the taxpayers of Pennsylvania. So we are actually, all together, helping you get through college. And that’s exactly what the solution is, because there is no way anymore. Nobody’s got bootstraps strong enough to get through this current situation alone. And those dollars that you access, those are federal dollars, pandemic relief. And it’s the first time in the history of the country … like you’re going to college at a very special moment when they actually funded that and it helped you. And the problem is those dollars are going to go away in about a year and a half to two years. And the question is what comes on the other side.

Is this sort of [a thing] people need to be jumping on right now? … Because it’s a scary thing. I know there’s efforts to make sure this is extended, but if you got a young person at home, maybe they didn’t [finish school] and they’ve been out of school for a couple of years. Should they be jumping on this? Because I don’t even know if people know about these funds.

SGR: Yeah, I know, they really should. So two things I would say that people can do right now. If you were ever thinking about going back to college, this is the time to do it, because almost every college around here, pretty much all of the real ones, by which I mean, like, not the ones you see on TV right now, don’t go to the for-profit colleges, right? But any of these other colleges, they have funds right now, and they’re allowed to help you to do things like, maybe you’re like, I can’t go back because I owe that school $1,000. Guess what? They actually might be able to clear it for you. Or maybe in order to come back you’re going to need extra help paying for books. They do have this money from the federal government, and like I said, they have a time limit on it, so it’s a good time to go back. It’s also a good time to go back because the economy is kind of messed up right now, and that is when people do tend to go. But then the other thing is now is the time to act and say, “What do we want this city and this state to be able to look like as we come out of this pandemic?” We cannot just set students up to graduate from high school. We have to help them so they can go to college. And so we can’t say, “Good job, you graduated from high school. Now do your FAFSA, and everything’s going to be OK.” Because guess what? Almost nothing is OK anymore when you just do the FAFSA.

What do you think, Daniel, you’ll be able to do once you graduate that you were not able to do having had only one year of school under your belt?

DL: Had I only had one year of college under my belt, my mindset would not have changed. My mindset would have been stagnant. I would want to stay where I was at. Being in school has made me want to get interested in investing in my community. I’m actually the judge of elections for this upcoming election. On top of that, I have my own LLC, I’m starting a nonprofit. And, you know, just growing. And I wouldn’t have been able to do that or have that opportunity if I had only one year of education.

Amen to that. So Sara, where can people find this study or weigh in on this topic?

SGR: We are at hope4college.com. And if anybody has trouble finding us, we’re also really proudly part of the medical school at Temple University, the Lewis Katz School of Medicine. And that’s the one thing I wanted to say at the end here. You know, the benefits of college education. It’s not about getting ahead of other people, it’s about building stronger communities. And the fact is that people who get more education, they live longer, healthier, happier lives, and their kids do too. And that’s what matters here.