Temple University students plagued with piles of trash in off-campus housing

Residents of University Village said the trash issue has been happening on each of the six floors of the complex off and on all month.

“It’s disgusting. It’s awful. I can just think of all the critters walking in there – rats and rodents. I have ants now,” said resident Kimiko Jackson. “They ran out of space to put it in the trash room, so they started putting it in the laundry room where I wash my clothes and ants are going into our units. It’s disgusting. It’s out of control.”

The smell and sanitation issues are big a concern and residents tell Action News that they do not have anywhere else to put their trash.

“During the month that me and roommate have been here, I’ve noticed that it got cleaned out once, but so far that’s been the only time,” said resident Alex Angelopoulous.

It’s unclear whether students have access to dumpsters or trash compactors. There are many buildings in the city where people are not able to access those areas.