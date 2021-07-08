Temple University tuition for in-state students rises for the first time in two years

Temple University will raise tuition 2.5% for both in-state and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students. For in-state Temple students, this will be the first tuition increase in two years.

For the 2021-22 academic year, in-state tuition will be $16,488 a year, and out-of-state tuition will be $29,712. The change is effective beginning with the fall 2021 semester.

At the same time, the university says it plans to decrease its budget for the academic year by 3%.

“We’re not looking just to pass cost along to students and to their families. The budget also includes a $33 million budget cut, which kept the tuition increase as low as possible,” Ken Kaiser, Temple’s vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer, said in an interview Wednesday.