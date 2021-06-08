Jason Wingard to make history as Temple University’s first Black president

Jason Wingard has been named as Temple University’s next president, school officials announced Tuesday.

Wingard will be the first Black president in the university’s 137-year history.

The university’s announcement follows a 10-month search by an 18-member Presidential Search Committee.

Wingard holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Stanford University, a master’s in education from Emory University, another master’s in technology in education from Harvard University, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from the University of Pennsylvania.

Wingard previously served as dean of Columbia’s School of Professional Studies and professor of human capital management. He also served as vice dean of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Mitchell L. Morgan, chair of the Temple University Board of Trustees, called Wingard a dynamic and innovative leader “who is extraordinarily qualified to lead our university in the 21st century.”

“Dr. Wingard recognizes that higher education is changing,” Morgan said, “and his unique combination of academic and business success, together with his skills in the fields of leadership development, organizational strategy, and the future of work, make him a compelling choice to lead Temple into an exciting future filled with promise and new opportunity.”