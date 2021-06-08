Jason Wingard to make history as Temple University’s first Black president
Jason Wingard has been named as Temple University’s next president, school officials announced Tuesday.
Wingard will be the first Black president in the university’s 137-year history.
The university’s announcement follows a 10-month search by an 18-member Presidential Search Committee.
Wingard holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Stanford University, a master’s in education from Emory University, another master’s in technology in education from Harvard University, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from the University of Pennsylvania.
Wingard previously served as dean of Columbia’s School of Professional Studies and professor of human capital management. He also served as vice dean of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.
Mitchell L. Morgan, chair of the Temple University Board of Trustees, called Wingard a dynamic and innovative leader “who is extraordinarily qualified to lead our university in the 21st century.”
“Dr. Wingard recognizes that higher education is changing,” Morgan said, “and his unique combination of academic and business success, together with his skills in the fields of leadership development, organizational strategy, and the future of work, make him a compelling choice to lead Temple into an exciting future filled with promise and new opportunity.”
Wingard said in a statement he is honored by the board’s selection and excited to lead “one of the nation’s premier urban research universities.”
“At a time when the uncertainty of the global marketplace is challenging the future of learning and work, Temple will lead the progression of a career-readiness agenda, built on a foundation of innovation and adaptability, to advance knowledge for relevant impact,” Wingard said. “I look forward to the work that we will undertake together, and I believe that for all this institution has achieved over the past 137 years, Temple University’s best days are yet to come.”
Temple’s current president, Richard M. Englert, will retire after 45 years at the university, including the last five years as president.
“Dick Englert has devoted nearly half a century to Temple University, and we are all better for his service,” Morgan said, calling Englert a “tireless champion” for the university.
Englert promised a smooth transition and wished Wingard well.
“My years at Temple have taught me that this university is constantly evolving, while remaining true to its mission,” said Englert. “I have every reason to believe that Dr. Wingard will find the faculty, staff, and students excited for the future and ready to move the university forward.”
Wingard, a West Chester native, will become the university’s 12th president, and will begin his tenure on July 1.
Wingard and his wife, Gingi, live with their children in Chestnut Hill.
