What’s next in search to find Philly’s new schools superintendent

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Amanda Jones started teaching at Muñoz-Marín Elementary School in North Philadelphia about 10 years ago — a year before outgoing Superintendent William Hite was appointed to lead the Philadelphia school district.

Jones, who now serves as the school’s principal, thinks Hite’s replacement should be someone who prioritizes equity. The 610-student school is located in the 19140 zip code, the second most economically disadvantaged area in the city, and access to resources is a concern.

“When we talk about who’s going to lead the district moving forward, all schools should have access to quality education and resources,” Jones told Chalkbeat Friday. “Despite our zip code, all of our students should have quality education.”

Hite announced late last month that he would step down in August, staying through the process to find a replacement to lead the more than 120,000-student school district. The search started this week, with 17 in-person and virtual listening sessions planned across councilmanic districts to seek the public’s input. Students, parents and community members have been invited to share what qualities they would like to see in the next superintendent.

Like Jones, Board of Education member Reginald Streater also has his eye on equity, and points to other important events that are coinciding with the district’s search for new leadership.

“We’re hoping that with the fair funding lawsuit and the federal grant money, we’ll have the opportunity to remake the district to create the 21st century learning environment all children need,” he said.

The seven-year-old lawsuit, in which six school districts and several parents allege state education aid is inadequate and unfairly distributed, is scheduled to go to trial next month. Pennsylvania has one of the biggest gaps in spending between richer and poorer districts in the country. Although the Philadelphia school district is not one of the plaintiffs, Hite has said he plans to testify.

Philadelphia also is set to receive $1.2 billion in federal dollars as a result of the pandemic.