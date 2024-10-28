From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

To the untrained eye, the carnelian-red leaves blanketing the green grass at Szymanek Park signal the arrival of autumn in Warminster.

But local arborist Jason Parker senses something amiss. A “zombie tree.”

“Zombie tree is a term that’s been used to describe a tree that’s dead or dying, maybe on the inside, but doesn’t necessarily look like it on the outside,” Parker said. “You may not understand what’s going on until all of a sudden — the tree is completely dead.”

Anecdotally, Parker is seeing more of the undead these days. Climate change is bringing warmer winters, which is shortening the time trees lay dormant and recover. Bugs and diseases are also active for longer, threatening to sentence trees across the Greater Philadelphia region to a life of decay.

Whether it be from damaging weather conditions, diseases, fungi or insect infestations, a dying tree can be dangerous. They don’t consume human flesh, but they can fall if left untreated. And if a car or a home are in its path, a zombie tree can prove to be costly.

However, for many zombie trees, a death sentence isn’t an inevitability. Parker wants people to check on their beloved trees and be aware of the warning signs.