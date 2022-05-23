Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here.

Gun violence prevention activists Sajda “Purple” Blackwell and her husband Tommy Blackwell are the two newest committee people for the 5th division of Philadelphia’s 60th ward. The husband-wife duo says they’ll use their new positions to empower their West Philly neighbors and continue their work on safety, food insecurity and other issues.

The Blackwell family has been in Philadelphia politics for decades, but this was a first election run for Tommy Blackwell and his wife Sajda Blackwell. They ran four campaigns between the two of them: the committee member race, which they both won, plus Purple’s unsuccessful bid for a state representative seat and Tommy’s race for Democratic State Committee member, which he won.

“We’re fighting already against gun violence. We’re fighting already against poverty,” Purple Blackwell said. “It just made sense to take the next step to be elected officials.”