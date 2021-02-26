‘We want to hear from everyone’: Urban Affairs Coalition unveils survey for discussing racism in the city

And today you will unveil a survey. It’s going to go out to Philadelphians to ask them about racism, about their experience with racism, its impact on individuals. Who’s going to get to take the survey?

We’re hoping that everyone in the city of Philadelphia will take the survey. I want to hear from the block captain in North Philadelphia, the church leader in South Philadelphia. I want to hear from the young person in Mount Airy. I want to hear from members of the LGBTQ community. I want to hear from immigrants or recent immigrants to America. We want to hear from everyone with the idea that the more we learn, the better chance we have of ultimately ending it.

But sometimes race is not talked about. How are we getting people to open up in a survey?

Well, I believe that during this last year, we probably have talked about it more. People may understand it in different ways, but I do think that the conversation and the language is more a part of the body politic than it has been for a long period of time.

Well, let’s look at the survey a little bit. I have a draft of it in front of me, and let’s pretend you receive it. Maybe you’re going to receive it. Page one, it says, “Racism is a belief that one race is superior to the other or the practice of treating a person or group of people differently on the basis of their race.” And then it gives a choice, yes or no?

Yes.

Why this opening question?

I think the opening question is important for people to sort of dig in right away with understanding that this is a survey about their understanding about race. We’re not asking you what do you think other people think? We’re really trying to really help people understand that it is OK for you to share your point of view where you are today in hopes that wherever we are, that we’re ultimately going to come to a deeper knowledge of this issue.