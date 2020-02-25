Water main break in downtown Wilmington a real gusher

Crews are on the scene of a water main break flooding the intersection of 11th and Orange streets in downtown Wilmington.

Water was gushing out of the intersection shortly after 11 a.m.

A spokesman for Mayor Mike Purzycki said crews were on the scene before 10 a.m. and are working to figure out where the break is and how to repair it.

Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the intersection, city officials said.

Orange Street is closed between 10th and 11th streets. Eleventh Street is closed from West to Orange streets.

“There’s no estimate as to how long it will take to complete the repair and our public works officials on the scene have not determined yet whether there’s any business or residential properties affected by the break,” mayoral spokesman John Rago said.

There are three major water mains beneath the busy intersection, including a 20-inch one.