When the Philadelphia City Commissioners put out the call in August asking young people to work the polls for the Nov. 3 election, 18-year-old Abigail Thomas didn’t think twice.

According to Kevin Feeley, a spokesman for the city, neither did 20,000 other people and it’s taking some time to sort through all of those applications.

Yet the city has continued to encourage people to apply to be poll workers and media coverage of these efforts has left Thomas and others like her confused over why they haven’t heard back from election officials tasked with recruiting 8,500 poll workers.

“People have been reaching out to me: ‘Hey, have you heard anything?’ And I’m like, no, I haven’t heard anything, have you?” said Thomas.

Feeley called the response “unprecedented.” More than 7,200 people have been assigned their polling locations so far, but he couldn’t provide a timeline for when the city would be done assigning the remaining 1,300 workers.

“We’re going as quickly as we can,” said Feeley, urging applicants to be patient.

But even when all 8,500 workers are assigned to polling locations, the thousands of applicants who don’t make the cut shouldn’t expect an email saying their services won’t be required, according to City Commissioner Omar Sabir. He said that’s because he wants to retain some flexibility should a large group of people call out.

“[Applicants] could get an email on Election Day,” said Sabir, adding poll workers are not being picked on a first-come, first-served basis.

The city chooses poll workers based on language skills they can use to help voters whose first language isn’t English, as well as their proximity to the polling location. Sabir said poll workers who live near the polling location are more likely to show up on Election Day.

Still, the lack of communication from the city has been a source of frustration for people like Thomas who said she’s gotten radio silence for months.

After failing to hear back in August, Thomas reapplied in September, assuming she’d made an error in her initial application.

Maria Grina, 33, also reapplied in September after having the same experience.

“If I have any concern, it’s that I hope we’re actually organized as a city and people will actually be there to [work] the polls,” said Grina.