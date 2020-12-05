Trump’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping bill: On the house

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

The internet’s favorite post-election moment from President Trump’s re-election campaign appears to have come with a price tag lighter than a bag of leaves: free.

An NBCLX review of the president’s post-election campaign filings, submitted to the Federal Election Commission Thursday night, revealed no payment to Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, the site of a November press conference that went viral – not for the disproven allegations Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani lobbed – but for the venue itself: a nondescript parking lot, next to an adult book store and across the street from a crematorium.

NBCLX reviewed expenses reported by the Trump campaign from Oct. 15 through Nov. 23, as well as those from the president’s political action committee (PAC), “Trump Victory,” and his new leadership PAC, “Save America.” There were no payments made to Four Seasons Total Landscaping and no payments to – or contributions from – the company’s owner, Marie Siravo.

On Saturday morning, Nov. 7, with the 2020 election about to called for his opponent, President Trump tweeted, “Lawyers Press Conference at Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 A.M.” But with no press conference scheduled at the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia, the president quickly deleted his tweet and replace it with one clarifying the event would actually be held at “Four Seasons Total Landscaping” instead. However, the die was cast, and the bizarre event was widely-mocked around the globe.

Campaigns are required to pay fair value for any resource used while seeking office. More than 100 other facility fees were listed in the president’s campaign report, including some as small as $250 to rent out the Cavalry Chapel of Bangor (Maine) and $300 for use of Aw Shucks Farms in Monroe, N.C.

Most of the campaign’s facility rental fees were in the $2,000 to $8,000 range.

“A campaign must pay a business fair market value for the use of its facilities,” said Brendan Fischer, Director of Federal Reform for the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan good-government group that watchdogs money’s influence in politics. “But calculating the fair market value here could be a bit of a challenge, because I suspect that Four Seasons Total Landscaping does not regularly rent out its parking lot for press conferences.”

If the campaign determined there was no market value for use of the property, it would not have to report it.

“The cost of the space rental would certainly be much higher if Trump’s legal team had used space in the Four Seasons hotel for the press conference rather than the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot,” Fischer added.

By comparison, facility rentals at a luxury hotel typically run in the thousands – if not tens of thousands – of dollars. The Trump Victory Committee, a political action committee affiliated with the president’s official campaign, reported paying the Four Seasons $124,000 for “facility rental/catering services” from August to October.

The Trump campaign has also reported spending hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump Hotels for “facility rental/catering services,” including at least five payments that did not include catering in the last 13 months; those facility rental fees ranged from $1,605 to $50,739.