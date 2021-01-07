Philly-area congressional delegations condemn violent insurrection at U.S. Capitol

Elected officials from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are reacting with shock, sadness, and anger to the mob of pro-Trump rioters who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday in an effort to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Leading up to the chaotic breach, Democratic Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-05) said members were focused on “getting ready for a challenge” to Pennsylvania’s election results.

Then, as the insurrectionists surrounded and forcibly entered the Capitol, proceedings halted. The incursion of armed Trump supporters is “the logical conclusion of having a president who doesn’t recognize the rule of law and doesn’t recognize that he has certain obligations as the leader of a free democracy,” Scanlon said.

Members of Congress have been hunkered down through much of the afternoon as security attempted to retake control of the chamber. After 5:30 p.m., reports emerged that the premises were secure.

Scanlon said she expected the certification to resume at some point after that happened.

“We’re not doing anything else until we do that … I think it’s important that we do everything we’re supposed to do to protect our democracy,” she said.

A spokesperson for Rep. Madeleine Dean (PA-04), said she was in the gallery when the Capitol was breached and has been taken to a secure location.

“She was deeply shaken,” said press secretary Timothy Mack. Press photos show Dean, a Democrat, and other officials escorted out in plastic gas masks.

PHOTOS: Pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, causing lawmakers to take cover and the entire complex to lock down. See more images here: https://t.co/2nMKQquhGc pic.twitter.com/syoRMZyStv — Roll Call (@rollcall) January 6, 2021

“It is a bizarre feeling to be sitting in my House office working on finishing my speech to defend our democracy, while hearing sirens and commotion just outside and getting constant evacuation alerts,” said Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle (PA-02). “Never imagined I would see the day.”

Eight of Pennsylvania’s nine Republican congressional representatives planned to officially object the certification of Biden’s victory, citing unsupported concerns about voter fraud. Those that spoke out condemned the lawlessness, though some took a sympathetic tone.

“We know there is a lot of anger over this election and what’s happening in America, but this is not who we are,” said Republican Rep. Mike Kelly (PA-16). “We resolve our disputes peacefully under the rule of law. This must stop now.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who broke with Trump this week by refusing to join him in questioning the election results, called the unrest an “absolute disgrace.”