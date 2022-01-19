Visit Philadelphia, the official tourism marketing agency for the Philly area, announced Tuesday has launched a search for a new CEO and president.

Jeff Guaracino, the group’s previous head, died last month at the age of 48, after a long battle with cancer.

Guaracino spent decades working hospitality, and made a name for himself as an advocate for LGBTQ tourism. He authored two books about gay and lesbian tourism, and was part of the team behind the award-winning marketing slogan, “Get your history straight and your nightlife gay.”