Officials in Upper Merion Township begin second phase of single-use plastic ban

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Officials in Upper Merion Township are implementing phase two of its single-use plastic ban starting Monday.

Public establishments within the Montgomery County township will no longer be allowed to offer plastic utensils.

That means no plastic forks, spoons, or knives will be used whether you’re dining in or out at establishments in the area.

It’s all part of the township’s Single-Use Product Regulations ordinance.

Phase one of the new initiative began in January.