Officials in Upper Merion Township begin second phase of single-use plastic ban

Public establishments within the Montgomery County township will no longer be allowed to offer plastic utensils.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • June 30, 2024
Single-use plastic bags

Single-use plastic bags in use at a ShopRite grocery store. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Officials in Upper Merion Township are implementing phase two of its single-use plastic ban starting Monday.

Public establishments within the Montgomery County township will no longer be allowed to offer plastic utensils.

That means no plastic forks, spoons, or knives will be used whether you’re dining in or out at establishments in the area.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

It’s all part of the township’s Single-Use Product Regulations ordinance.

Phase one of the new initiative began in January.

Related Content

In that phase, businesses were prohibited from handing out single-use carry-out bags and straws, among other things.

One woman told Action News that the new rules are understandable, but sometimes frustrating.

“I’m just surprised by all the changes in the world today,” said Laura Kocher from Collegeville. “I can’t stand the new straws they give out, the paper ones. But I get it, it’s all for the better if it’s going to keep the environment safer. I’m all for it.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

The goal of the ban is to reduce litter in neighborhoods, parks, and rivers.

Businesses could face fines for noncompliance, according to township officials.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate