The National Science Foundation awarded $16.5 million to the University of Delaware’s Disaster Research Center for a five year project to study the challenges in disaster planning and recovery with a major focus on equity.

Researchers at the center are working to develop tools to better understand how people and agencies interact during catastrophes to enable coastal communications to stay resilient amid a changing climate.

Currently, 40% of the nation’s population live in coastal areas, according to the Office for Coastal Management of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That’s over 128 million people.

The coastal population continues to grow.

Coastal regions are more diverse than non-coastal locations, according to the 2019 United States Census. About 40% of Americans living in coastal areas are made up of the elderly, households where English is not the predominant language, and those living in poverty.

“Equity is a major focus of this grant,” said Sarah DeYoung, a core DRC faculty member and associate professor of sociology and criminal justice at the University of Delaware.