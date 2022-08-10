Delaware launches initiative to expand electric vehicle charging

While reducing carbon emissions is the ultimate goal, according to Pappas, focus areas include resolving or assisting with major problems like range anxiety and malfunctioning charging stations.

“The other concerns that we’ve heard in Delaware is even the locations where there are charging stations now, they’re not always working,” Pappas said. “So one of the requirements with this new program is for five years…, the equipment has to be operable so that, if I have an electric vehicle or if you have an electric vehicle, we can pull up and we have kind of assurance that it’s actually going to be working.”

By 2030, the Biden administration hopes to build 500,000 charging stations nationwide in order to cut carbon emissions.

The primary source of greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activity, according to Dayna Cobb, Director of the DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal, and Energy, is transportation. She says, “Reducing emissions from transportation is a key strategy in Delaware’s Climate Action Plan.”

Alvaro Ayala, Delaware resident, is one of many who experiences ‘range anxiety’. He said, “The biggest worry is what are you going to charge? Because, you know, there’s gas stations everywhere and for EV, it’s more rare since they are so new.”

He says that having more accessibility to charging stations will be helpful especially to those who can’t have charging ports at their homes because they don’t have a garage. One thing he wishes for is for there to be a more universal charging station. For example, Tesla Superchargers are exclusive only to Tesla cars. So for example, the Mustang Mach-E or any other brand of luxury vehicles can’t really connect to the Tesla.”

As for electric vehicle sales increasing, Cobb says “We need to make sure that we have the infrastructure in place in order for people to be able to charge those vehicles.”