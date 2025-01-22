From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two more institutions have agreed to pay $32.5 million to settle allegations that a group of prestigious universities, including the University of Pennsylvania, conspired to favor students of wealthy families when considering admissions or financial aid.

If U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly approves the proposed settlements by the California Institute of Technology (for $16.7 million) and Johns Hopkins University (for $18.5 million), only five universities will remain under antitrust scrutiny: Penn, Cornell University, Georgetown University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Notre Dame. Their inclusion would bring the total settlement amount to roughly $320 million.

In 2022, attorneys representing a class of about 200,000 students filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Illinois, alleging that 17 universities in the “568 Presidents Group” acted like a cartel by fixing financial aid and admissions practices in violation of U.S. antitrust laws. The alleged misconduct spans a 20-year period.