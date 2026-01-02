These Delaware teens are heading to Washington as Senate youth delegates

What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Two Delaware high school seniors have been selected to represent the state in the U.S. Senate Youth Program, a highly competitive national leadership program that admits just two students per state each year.

The selection process begins with nominations from high schools across the state and concludes with interviews and an exam, all for just two available seats. This year, Sussex Central High School senior Rafael Farrera-Juarez and Newark Charter School senior Sadie Polk will serve as Delaware’s delegates during the program’s 64th annual session in Washington, D.C.

For Farrera-Juarez, the selection represents more than an academic distinction. It is an opportunity to represent Sussex County, the town of Millsboro and the Latino community — which he says are often overlooked in government and leadership spaces.

“I take this with a lot of humbleness. I don’t forget about my Latino roots. And to be able to represent my community at a national stage, it’s something I’m proud of. It’s a matter of … being able to be that role model for people in my school and show people that it’s possible,” he said. “It’s sad to see people from my Latino community not being in these positions where they can speak out, because we make up a big population of this nation. … That’s something that I want to do. I want to be that voice.”

At Sussex Central High School, Latino students make up the largest portion of the student population. That reality motivated Farrera-Juarez to take action by creating spaces that foster inclusion, representation and leadership among Latino and multicultural students. He helped establish the Latin American Student Organization and later created a Youth and Government delegation to give students access to civic leadership and hands-on education opportunities.

“My school is 51% Latino, and the fact that we don’t have a club that honors that heritage, that honors people’s roots, I think that’s something that urged me a lot,” he said. “It’s about taking that first step and showing people to do that work even when nobody’s watching.”