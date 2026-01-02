These Delaware teens are heading to Washington as Senate youth delegates
Sussex Central senior Rafael Farrera-Juarez and Newark Charter senior Sadie Polk will represent the state, highlighting civic action close to home.
What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
Two Delaware high school seniors have been selected to represent the state in the U.S. Senate Youth Program, a highly competitive national leadership program that admits just two students per state each year.
The selection process begins with nominations from high schools across the state and concludes with interviews and an exam, all for just two available seats. This year, Sussex Central High School senior Rafael Farrera-Juarez and Newark Charter School senior Sadie Polk will serve as Delaware’s delegates during the program’s 64th annual session in Washington, D.C.
For Farrera-Juarez, the selection represents more than an academic distinction. It is an opportunity to represent Sussex County, the town of Millsboro and the Latino community — which he says are often overlooked in government and leadership spaces.
“I take this with a lot of humbleness. I don’t forget about my Latino roots. And to be able to represent my community at a national stage, it’s something I’m proud of. It’s a matter of … being able to be that role model for people in my school and show people that it’s possible,” he said. “It’s sad to see people from my Latino community not being in these positions where they can speak out, because we make up a big population of this nation. … That’s something that I want to do. I want to be that voice.”
At Sussex Central High School, Latino students make up the largest portion of the student population. That reality motivated Farrera-Juarez to take action by creating spaces that foster inclusion, representation and leadership among Latino and multicultural students. He helped establish the Latin American Student Organization and later created a Youth and Government delegation to give students access to civic leadership and hands-on education opportunities.
“My school is 51% Latino, and the fact that we don’t have a club that honors that heritage, that honors people’s roots, I think that’s something that urged me a lot,” he said. “It’s about taking that first step and showing people to do that work even when nobody’s watching.”
Joining him in Delaware’s Senate Youth delegation is Sadie Polk, a senior at Newark Charter School whose interest in civic engagement began early — sparked by a concern for safety in her own neighborhood.
“In my ninth grade, I did a project called Project Citizen, where me and a group of peers noticed a problem … there was a lot of speeding on a local road, and there’s car crashes happening due to the increased speeds,” Polk said. “We got together and we made a plan and contacted our local state senator, Brian Townsend, and asked him if he could install a radar speed sign.”
For Polk, the experience became a defining moment, showing her that civic action, even at a young age, can lead to tangible change and that youth voices can influence decision-making.
“He listened to us and he actually got it installed on our local road. And that process is what really empowered me, because I realized even as a 14-year-old, my voice had an impact. My voice could make a difference in the world around me,” she said.
Since then, Polk has continued pursuing opportunities in public service, including on the Youth Planning Board of New Castle County, where she worked on issues such as sustainable development, housing access and community revitalization.
“We talked about things like sustainable development and how to help communities that have suffered economically to find new housing opportunities and things like making public parks and gardens for communities to flourish and throughout all these opportunities. I’ve really, really discovered a passion for public service,” she said.
Polk also channels her leadership through creativity. She has worked with community partners to host art-focused events, including collaborations with Sean’s House, a mental health organization in Newark. Through these efforts, she uses art as a way to bring people together, foster connection and create supportive spaces for community members.
Both students share a common goal: to create meaningful change by staying connected to their communities and taking a hands-on approach to leadership. As they prepare for their weeklong experience in Washington, D.C., they say they hope to learn how national leaders listen to local voices, shape policy and bring those insights back home to Delaware.
