Trump campaign presses election cases in Pennsylvania as attorneys abandon key claims, courts deny legal challenges that initially targeted millions of votes across several states

Quairah Tucker votes in every election, but this year brought a lot of firsts.

She’s one of millions of Pennsylvanians issued a mailed ballot. Since hers never arrived, Tucker was among more than 100,000 who voted provisionally at the polls.

More than a week later, she received a letter in the mail, saying her ballot was being challenged.

“When I was at the polling place, I thought that my vote counted,” Tucker said. “I didn’t expect to have to come in and fight for my rights, for my vote counting.”

Tucker and more than 1,000 other Delaware County voters had their provisional ballots challenged by the Trump campaign for any number of reasons: signing in the wrong spot, using the wrong date, failing to seal the ballot envelope properly and so on. In Tucker’s case, she put her name in one spot, but not the other where voters are supposed to sign.

“I filled out the ballot, like I was told to do. I was instructed to only fill out one box. And I guess that was not enough,” she said.

The campaign has challenged thousands of provisional ballots in several majority-Democrat counties, including in Northampton, Montgomery, Chester and Allegheny. That’s in addition to its unresolved lawsuits in courts across the commonwealth. Plus, the petition before the U.S. Supreme Court initiated by Pennsylvania Republicans — which the Trump campaign has since joined — could invalidate about 10,000 ballots that arrived after polls closed on election night and before 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Since Election Day, the campaign has initiated at least two dozen cases in five states, and most of those cases are in Pa. They challenge election procedure, in addition to contesting provisional ballots. Millions of votes initially hung in the balance, but that number has plummeted because most of the campaign’s legal efforts have failed or been abandoned.

Tucker, 32, of Upper Darby, said she was closely following those cases even before she learned the Trump campaign had challenged her ballot. She plans to continue to do so, even though Joe Biden is president elect and the campaign’s lawyer last week withdrew his challenge for her ballot, as well as for the vast majority of the others in Delaware County.

“Honestly, with all this going, on challenging most of the Democratic votes – I can’t just go with how it looks right now,” she said.

Michael Latner, a political science professor at California State Polytechnic University, said the campaign is challenging provisionals in other states — like Nevada and Arizona — as well.

“They’re challenging every ballot that they can, if they can come up with any reason to challenge a ballot. They’re doing it to slow the process, more than to win any legal victories,” Latner said.

Hatsboro-based lawyer Jonathan Goldstein denies the accusation. He’s representing the Trump campaign on multiple legal actions, including provisional ballot challenges in Delaware and Montgomery counties.

“Someone’s going to win this election, in every race, and someone’s going to lose it,” he said. “And it is important for us to determine the winner and loser, as it is for us to give the people who lost a sense that the election was fair, and that objections were reasonably heard (and) disposed of properly. If we don’t do that, it’s harder for the victors to rule legitimately.”

But election officials from both parties say voting went well and was secure, as do international observers and the Department of Homeland Security.

“People are selective with their attention, but the fact the we’re putting such a close microscope on some of these main cases — whether it’s Detroit or Philadelphia, or Las Vegas – the fact of the matter is that for those who really care, there is evidence that that our local election officials are doing a pretty good job, given the challenges that they face,” Latner said.

He said it’s increasingly unlikely – approaching impossible – that Trump will litigate his way to a second term as his legal efforts are tossed out of court or ditched, and as more ballots are counted that expand Biden’s margins.

Over the weekend, the campaign’s lawyers dropped one of its top claims in its latest federal lawsuit involving the election in Pennsylvania. It previously alleged its observers didn’t see nearly 700,000 ballots processed in Philadelphia and Allegheny counties. The case is due in federal court Tuesday in Williamsport.

“The best hope was to invalidate enough votes to outright claim victory for the Trump administration,” Latner said. “Or – and I think this is sort of where we’re at now –gumming up the works long enough to justify some intervention on the part of the state legislators. Although I think it’s increasingly clear – now that Biden is winning by a big enough margin in Pennsylvania and in those other states – you’ve now even seen the GOP state legislators come out and say that they’re not going to intervene. So, it’s kind of game over.”