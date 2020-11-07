This story originally appeared on WITF.

Pennsylvania’s presidential vote count paused Friday night with former Vice President Joe Biden up 29,000 votes — a fraction of the number of ballots left to be processed.

County election workers had 89,282 mailed ballots to go, Pa. Department of State statistics show.

With nearly three times as many cast by Democrats as Republicans, Biden has claimed more votes from mailed ballots and that’s expected to continue.