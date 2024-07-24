Trump rally gunman looked online for information about Kennedy assassination, FBI director says

The gunman in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is believed to have done a Google search one week before the shooting of “How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?” FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday, revealing new details about a suspect he said had taken a keen interest in public figures but had otherwise not left behind clear clues of an ideological motive.

The search, recovered from a laptop tied to 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, is a reference to Lee Harvey Oswald, the shooter who killed President John F. Kennedy from a sniper’s perch in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

The revelation to the House Judiciary Committee was part of a collection of new details offered by Wray about the July 13 shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The FBI’s investigation has thrust the bureau into a political maelstrom months before the presidential election, with lawmakers and the public pressing for details about what may have motivated Crooks in the most serious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

The FBI has built out a detailed timeline of Crooks’ movements and online activity, but the precise motive — or why Trump was singled out — remains elusive, Wray said.

“A lot of the usual repositories of information have not yielded, anything notable in terms of motive or ideology,” Wray said. He did note that Crooks had grown interested in public officials — besides Trump, Crooks also had photos on his phone of Democratic President Joe Biden and other prominent figures — and in the days before the shooting had appeared particularly consumed by Trump, the Republicans’ White House nominee.