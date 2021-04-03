Trial date set for landmark school funding case in Pennsylvania

Skylar Armstrong, a recent Philadelphia graduate whose mother Sheila joined the case when he was 13, described how his elementary school was filled with mold that triggered his asthma. In high school, his biology class had no lab and the teacher wasn’t certified. There were too many students in the class and few computers. “Teachers tried their best, but there were too many problems for them to fix,” he said. For too long, he said, “the system has hurt too many kids like me.”

Data amassed by the plaintiffs have shown that the current funding system disproportionately impacts Black and Latino students. Half of the state’s Black students and 40% of Latino students attend schools in the bottom quintile of districts based on what they spend per pupil.

Prior fair funding cases in Pennsylvania, which go back to the 1970s, never got as far as the trial stage as courts repeatedly ruled that allocating dollars for education was a political matter to be handled by the legislature and governor, not one for judicial interference. What constituted a “thorough and efficient system of education” is entirely up to them, a succession of judges declared. That changed in 2017, when the state Supreme Court ruled that this case should proceed.

In 2008, the state did a costing-out study that found districts in the state needed $4.4 billion more to provide all students with an adequate education, but state officials declined to fund it. Then, when the recession hit in 2009, things got worse. Harrisburg used federal stimulus funds to replace, rather than supplement, state aid, resulting in deep cuts in revenue to districts when the stimulus money ran out. This was especially true in Philadelphia, which felt the impact for years afterwards.

In 2015, a year after this lawsuit was filed, the legislature did come up with a fair funding formula that takes into account a district’s poverty level, taxing capacity, and other factors in allocating per pupil state dollars. But again, it declined to use it, deciding to funnel only new educational dollars through the formula, not the entire pot. Today, just 11% of basic education aid is allocated based on the formula while all districts are guaranteed to get at least as much as they received in 2014-15, even if enrollment declines.

McInerney said that 80% of Black and Latino students attend a district that receives less basic education funding than they would if all the money was allocated under the formula.

This time, however, circumstances are different. Plaintiffs argue that the state government has now essentially defined minimum educational standards by rating districts based on student performance on state tests and requiring high school students to take exams in Algebra, biology and English Language Arts before graduating.

While Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is among the defendants, he has largely backed away from active participation in the case. His proposed 2021-22 budget proposes driving all basic education aid through the fair funding formula and adding $1.4 billion to the pot, enough to prevent any districts from losing money as a result of the redistribution.

The defense is now being handled primarily by the leaders of the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

“Most of our evidence actually come from state documents and state witnesses themselves,” Churchill said. “It will be interesting to see what kind of defense they will mount.”

Even as it has determined what is necessary to adequately educate all students and devised a formula to allocate funds based on student needs, the legislature has repeatedly declined to raise taxes for education. This is so even though many rural Republican areas, like Schuylkill County where Shenandoah is located, are among those most adversely affected by the current system.

More dates on how the case proceeds will be set at a pretrial conference on June 21.