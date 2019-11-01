Thousands remain without power at the Shore after severe storms

New Jersey is cleaning up after a Halloween storm packing powerful winds and severe thunderstorms blew across the state, downing trees and power lines.

The state’s utilities on Friday reported 25,455 homes and businesses were without power. At the Jersey Shore, 3,515 were without power in Monmouth — with the most in Howell Township — and 769 in Ocean as of 6:45 a.m. Friday.

Jersey Central Power & Light’s outage website says the utility is still assessing damage and does not yet have specific restoration times.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties early Friday as a severe thunderstorm moved through Pennington. However, there were no reports of any tornados touching down.

A wind advisory remains in effect until noon for Sussex, Warren, Middlesex, Monmouth, Mercer, Cape May and Atlantic counties. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Forecasters also expect minor coastal flooding along the northern Barnegat Bay and its tidal tributaries Friday morning due to water remaining trapped.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.