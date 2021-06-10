Thousands of Philly students line up to take advantage of expanded summer programs

The School District of Philadelphia has greatly expanded its summer programming this year and almost 15,000 students are set to take the district up on the opportunities.

Using American Rescue Plan dollars, the district is combining academics with other ways to enrich the learning experience for students. The federal stimulus is making it possible for school leaders to expand summer offerings to seven times their usual size.

The idea behind the expansion, which included a universal summer school option, is to narrow any achievement gaps created during virtual learning. The programs available, however, do more than focus on reading and writing.