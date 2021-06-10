State court decision reignites debate over Neshaminy School District’s team name

A Pennsylvania court has reversed a decision that barred a Bucks County school district from using imagery associated with the name of some of its sports teams. It’s a conflict that has come to recent national prominence — the NFL’s Washington Football Team stopped using the same name last year.

The new development could restart a tense, yearslong conflict over whether the Neshaminy School District’s symbolism is racist and harmful to Native Americans.

More than a year ago, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission voted that although it believed the name the school uses for its sports teams was “a racial slur and a derogatory term,” the district could keep using it so long as it didn’t keep any logos that “negatively stereotype Native Americans.”

Those images vary among Neshaminy sports teams. Uniforms and insignia variously feature tomahawks, feathers, and a profile of a Native American warrior wearing a Plains-style war bonnet. Several of the team uniforms simply bear the word “Skins.”

The commission also said the school district had to provide education to ensure that “students do not form the idea that it is acceptable to stereotype any group.”