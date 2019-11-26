A yearslong fight over a controversial school mascot in Bucks County may finally be over.

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission has ruled that Neshaminy School District can continue calling some of its sports teams the “Redskins,” but must dump any logos and imagery “that negatively stereotype Native Americans.”

Under a ruling reached Monday, the district can keep the half-century old nickname as long as it ensures that “students do not form the idea that is acceptable to stereotype any group,” according to a news release.

The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It can appeal the decision to Commonwealth Court.

Monday’s ruling comes nearly a year after a weeklong public hearing that pitted parents, former students and teachers against school administrators and district experts.

The commission, which sued the district in 2015, argued the word “Redskins” is a derogatory and racist name for Native Americans, and that it creates a “hostile educational environment” for district students.

The district, home to more than 9,400 students, has denied the commission’s allegations in the past, calling them “unfounded.” The sentiment echoes how most members of the Neshaminy community feel about the term. They maintain the nickname honors the area’s Native American history.

The controversy dates back to 2013, when a former Neshaminy parent Donna Fann-Boyle filed a complaint with the commission, hoping it would move the district to get rid of the mascot.

The same year, a group of student newspaper editors at The Playwickian announced the high school newspaper would no longer publish the words “Redskins” in its pages because they deemed the word racially insensitive to Native Americans.

The decision sparked a battle with school officials that made national headlines.

The paper’s faculty advisor was suspended for two days without pay for backing the student journalists. The paper’s editor-in-chief was suspended from the top post for a month.

In response to the student-led ban, the Neshaminy School Board passed a policy that barred editors from removing “Redskins” from op-eds but allowed them to keep it out of news articles.

Though Fann-Boyle withdrew her complaint due to community backlash, the Commission staff sued the district two years later, after determining her complaint was valid.