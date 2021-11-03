Thousands of Delaware kids 5 to 11 eligible to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

About 77,500 children in Delaware ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine at clinics, pediatricians’ offices, and some pharmacies.

The Delaware Division of Public Health announced the state’s plan to vaccinate this age group after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed agency advisers’ recommendations to do so.

“This is very exciting news for Delaware in the ongoing fight against COVID,” Dr. Karyl Rattay, the DPH director, said in a statement Wednesday.