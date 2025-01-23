While temperatures are expected to remain chilly, conditions are forecasted to climb above freezing over the weekend, making it the perfect time to get out for some family fun with your little ice princess or prince! Franklin Square is hosting an Ice Princess Weekend, that for the first time includes a brunch that promises photo ops with Disney royalty. Or head to Dilworth Park’s ice rink Saturday for the all-ages Rhythm on Ice event that also has an ice princess theme. In South Jersey, Peabo Bryson, a man who earned Grammy’s with two Disney soundtrack hits, is celebrating 50 years in the music industry at the Levoy on Sunday night. For more adult fun, add to your ink at the Philadelphia Tattoo Festival or expand your knowledge of luxurious bites at the Philly Wine Whisky & Chocolate Festival at the Greater Philadelphia Convention Center in Oaks. “Dancing with the Stars” stops at the Met in Philly on its national tour Sunday with two Olympians, rugby’s Ilona Maher and men’s gymnast Steven Nedorosci, in tow, while Tchiakovsky aficionados can enjoy his last composition, “Pathétique,” at the Kimmel Center over three nights beginning Thursday.

Delaware | New Jersey | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Kids | Food & Drink | Outdoors

Delaware

The Full Monty

Adapted from the Oscar-nominated film, the stage version of “The Full Monty,” which earned nine Tony Award nods during its Broadway run, is coming to downtown Wilmington. The story is about a struggling factory worker who decides that going “full monty” will help him and his friends succeed with an all-male burlesque show. That said, it’s best suited for grown folks, as it includes profanity, partial nudity and discussions of serious topics like suicide. Viewer discretion is advised.

New Jersey

Peabo Bryson: 50 Years In Music

The two-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist is celebrating 50 years in the music industry during his South Jersey tour stop. Over his illustrious career, he’s released twenty albums and achieved international acclaim becoming the first artist to have records topping four different charts simultaneously. His notable collaborations include “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love” with Roberta Flack, “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion, and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle. His latest release “Stand For Love,” was produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Special Events

Voices and Votes: The State of Free Speech After the Election

Panelists Summer Lopez, Interim Co-CEO and Chief Program Officer, Free Expression at PEN America, Aaron Terr, Director of Public Advocacy at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and Ben Wizner, Director of the Speech, Privacy and Technology Project at the American Civil Liberties Union take on the thorny topic of what free speech may look like in the second term of Donald Trump’s administration, in a discussion moderated by Mike Pesca, host of “The Gist” daily news podcast.

Arts & Culture

Hyatt Centric Presents: Meet the Makers

Where : Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia, 1620 Chancellor St.

: Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia, 1620 Chancellor St. When : Thursday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Thursday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free

If you’re looking for something artistic and meaningful previewing Black History Month, Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia is hosting their second annual Black History Month Showcase, celebrating local Black artists through a curated multimedia exhibit. Mural Arts fellow Ginger Rudolph is putting together the exhibit that includes work from photographer Shawn Theodore, poet/artist Jordan Plain and collage artist and animator Yannick Lowery, among others. The artists will be in attendance at the opening celebration for the exhibit that runs through mid-March.

Fallawayinto

Based on playwright Arielle Julia Brown’s memories of her aunt, Donna Nicole Booker, a transgender activist, this lyrical play imagines Booker born again by sharing her life, creativity and activism through the artistic medium of a play. Her mother, her younger self and her beloved dog all make appearances in this ode to a fully realized life.

Dancing with the Stars 2025 Tour

The tour version of the popular dance competition show stops in Philly with stars in tow, including Season 33 champion and former Bachelor Joey Graziadei, pro dancer and two time champ, Jenna Johnson and actress Chandler Kinney. Olympic gold medalist Ilona Maher performs on select dates while two-time Olympic gymnast medalist Stephen Nedoroscik, will co-host the tour. Tiered VIP tickets include meet and greets, front-row seating and merch.

Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival

Where : Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.

: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. When : Friday, Jan. 24, 2 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

: Friday, Jan. 24, 2 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. How much: $25 per day, $50 for a three-day pass, children under 12 are free

Got ink? If not, you can get your first tattoo, or your 32nd at the annual convention that brings tattoo artists and aficionados together for three days. You can make appointments onsite or ahead of time with artists from all around the country. Burlesque performers and tattoo contests are also part of the offerings each day.

Opening Reception: Fantasy’s Spell

Where : Moore College of Art & Design, 1916 Race St.

: Moore College of Art & Design, 1916 Race St. When : Opening reception, Friday, Jan. 24, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Exhibit opens Saturday, Jan. 25 going through Saturday, March 15

: Opening reception, Friday, Jan. 24, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Exhibit opens Saturday, Jan. 25 going through Saturday, March 15 How much: Free

A Friday night reception kicks off a new exhibition at the women’s art college showcasing a variety of mediums that transport viewers to imaginative realms. Fantasy meets artistry in a celebration of the genre’s growing importance in contemporary art. The featured artists include Daria Aksenova, Francesca Baerald, Shawn Bina, Julie Bell, Dominique Evans, Charis Loke, Christina Myrvold, Winona Nelson, Tran Nguyen, Victo Ngai, David Palumbo, Mike Schley, Jarel Threat and Katie Woods.

Culture Fest! Lunar New Year

Where : Penn Museum, 3260 South St.

: Penn Museum, 3260 South St. When : Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: $13 – $18 free for members, Penn Medicine employees and patients and PennCard holders.

The 44th annual celebration of the Chinese New Year is a family-friendly event packed with activities like storytelling, art-making stations (painting, calligraphy and fan-making) and an Asian zodiac scavenger hunt that goes throughout the museum. There will also be live music and dance performances, including a traditional Lion Dance to kick off the festivities and as the grand finale.

Kids

Sound All-Around: Trombone

Where : Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St.

: Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St. When : Saturday, Jan. 25, Monday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m.

: Saturday, Jan. 25, Monday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m. How much: $10

If you’re looking for a fun and educational experience for the kids, this introductory event is part of the Philadelphia Orchestra’s series designed especially for young listeners. This interactive concert introduces children to the unique sounds of the trombone, with its distinctive slide that creates a wide range of notes. Hosted by Carol Jantsch, with performances by trombonist Matthew Vaughn, it’s one way to spark an interest in music for children from toddlers to elementary school.

Ice Princess Weekend & Brunch with the Princesses

Historic Philadelphia, Inc. is hosting a brand-new event this winter: Brunch with the Princesses. Disney princesses Elsa, Anna, Tiana and Moana will be there to entertain with food, music, singing and pictures with their fans. The brunch menu includes French toast sticks, silver dollar pancakes, scrambled eggs, pork and turkey bacon, home fries, mini croissants, muffins, pastries, yogurt parfaits and age-appropriate beverages. Brunch seating is limited, so don’t wait on those tix. If you miss out, Ice Princess Activities this weekend are free.

Food & Drink

Philly Chocolate, Wine & Whisky Festival 2025

Where : The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When : Saturday, Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

: Saturday, Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. How much: $69 – $90

Fans of wine, spirits and sweets convene this weekend at the annual festival. The 21+ event has two sessions: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You’ll get to indulge in unlimited tastings of wines, including champagne and Proseco, whiskies, boozy milkshakes, candy cocktails and more. Your ticket comes with a commemorative tasting glass.

Curtain Call

Where : Inside the Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St.

: Inside the Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St. When : Tuesday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Happy Hour: Tuesday – Friday, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

: Tuesday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Happy Hour: Tuesday – Friday, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Pay as you go

If you’re a frequent Ensemble Arts theatergoer, you know that dining/drinking options are limited after the shows. Fortunately, the folks behind EA must have realized that and there’s now a convenient place to hang out after the performance. By day, Curtain Call is a cafè that transforms into a cocktail lounge after 4 p.m., but when events are scheduled, you’ll have an hour post-show to enjoy specialty cocktails and small plates. This counts for all Ensemble Arts shows under the Kimmel Center umbrella. (If you’re hungrier or want to stay out later, Loch Bar across the street is open until midnight.)

Outdoors

Rhythm On Ice

Skate with royalty as it’s going to be an Ice Princesses-themed evening with a live DJ spinning tunes while you skate. Plus, there will be a special ice skating performance by the Colonial Skating Club to kick things off. It’s an all-ages event but skaters 21 and up can enjoy happy hour specials: $7 Jim Beam Black cocktails, $6 wine and $5 Broad Street Bully beer.

Music

Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique” Symphony

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St. When : Thursday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2 p.m.

: Thursday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2 p.m. How much: $25 – $195

The Philadelphia Orchestra led by dynamic conductor Rafael Payare, presents Tchaikovsky’s deeply passionate Symphony No. 6, the “Pathétique,” with violinist Carolin Widmann. This was the Russian composer’s final composition premiering in 1893 and is considered one of his most influential. Widmann will also perform Kaija Saariaho’s violin concerto, “Graal théâtre,” inspired by the legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. Ravel’s Suite No. 2 from “Daphnis and Chloé” is on the program as well.

G. Love & Special Sauce

Inspired by artists like Lead Belly, Run D.M.C. and the Beastie Boys, Philly’s own Garrett Dutton, better known to music fans as G. Love, broke out in 1994 with his band, Special Sauce, and their gold-selling debut album. Over the years, G. Love has released multiple albums — both with Special Sauce and as a solo artist — played iconic festivals like Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, and collaborated with legends like Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers and Lucinda Williams. Now he’s back in his hometown for a 30th-anniversary show that includes a VIP experience called the Pre-Show Pop Off.

Jubilate: A Concert of Sacred Music

Richard Raub will direct the concerts of sacred music with the Academy of Vocal Arts’ resident artists, now in its 25th year. Per organizers, both of the concerts are being held in churches to further showcase the vocal agility of the performers and the nature of the music. This is one of the events celebrating the Academy of Vocal Arts’ 90th anniversary season.