Food fests, Haim, Prince in the Park, Devon Horse Show in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
The Memorial Day weekend starts early with multiple food festivals on Thursday. The Devon Horse Show and its popular annual hat contest are back, and Haim, Nelly, and Prince – via a screening of one of his classic concerts – are among the musical highlights.
Philly food fests
Food is always the main draw during Philadelphia’s festival season, and several festivals are on the menu as the holiday weekend gets started on Thursday night. Old City Eats will continue every Thursday night through Aug. 25. Night Market highlights the eateries and businesses on N. 2nd St. in Northern Liberties and the Guac Off competition aims to find the best guacamole purveyor among local restaurants.
- What: Food street festivals: Old City Eats, Northern Liberties Night Market, Guac Off
- Where: 2nd St. between Market and Chestnut, N.2nd St. between Fairmont and Poplar, Morgan’s Pier, 221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
- When: Thursday evening
- How much: Festivals pay as you go, Guac Off, $40
The Devon Horse Show & Country Fair
The highlight of the Main Line social season, the Devon Horse Show is an equestrian competition, a country fair and an excuse to show off your most exclusive finery in the annual hat competition. Billed this year as ‘Feathers and Frocks’ we’re sure the most fashionable ladies of the Main Line will be drippin’ in both. Other events include Children’s Day, Family Days, and the Itty Bitty Tea Party. Proceeds from the fair benefit Bryn Mawr Hospital, which has been the recipient of $18 million since the fair began in 1919.
- What: Horse show and fair
- Where: Devon Horse Show and Country Fair, 23 Dorset Rd. Devon, Pa.
- When: Thursday, May 26, through Sunday, June 5
- How much: Various prices
Philadelphia Latino Film Festival
David Acosta and Beatriz Vieira founded the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival in 2012 to provide exposure to Latinx American filmmakers. This year’s eight-day hybrid festival offers both virtual screenings and in-person events. On the schedule is Monday’s free opening night party and concert with Flaco Navaja and the Razor Blades, a youth salon with workshops, several movie premieres, a First Friday/PHLAFF event at the Barnes and the second El Bembé event.
- What: Hybrid film festival
- Where: Various venues
- When: Sunday, May 29 – Sunday, June 5
- How much: $15 and up
Sculpture Garden Happy Hours
The Delaware Art Museum is a worthy place to visit at any time, but its Copeland Sculpture Garden is even more gorgeous in the summertime. If you’re seeking a low-key happy hour away from bros elbowing their way to a place at the bar and loud EDM music that inhibits conversation, this is the place for you. And, the museum has conveniently scheduled its DelArt Readers book club meeting on the same day and at a time conducive to participating in both.
- What: Seasonal event
- Where: Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, Del.
- When: Thursdays 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 8
- How much: Pay as you go
Black Excellence in Birding
When African American birdwatcher Christian Cooper was falsely accused of threatening a white woman in Central Park in 2020, people were outraged. But Black birdwatchers were not just angered, they were inspired to create Black Birders Week, a series of virtual and in-person events. One of them is hosted by Drexel’s Academy of Natural Sciences, which brings prominent Black birders together for a panel that includes scientists and birders Jason Hall and Corina Newsom.
- What: Networking event and panel discussion
- Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.
- When: Saturday, May 28, 5 p.m.
- How much: $25 and up
Comcast NBCUniversal Memorial Day Salute
Need another reason to hang out with family and friends and enjoy music and fireworks? The Philly POPS is celebrating Memorial Day with a repertoire of patriotic-themed songs and a fireworks display. Under the direction of guest conductor Byron Stripling, guest vocalist Sydney McSweeney will belt out the tunes, joined by violinist Jennifer Orchard while the POPS provide the accompaniment. Fireworks will ensue. Free tickets will be provided to active and former military, police, firefighters, and first responders through their bases and affiliated organizations.
- What: Concert
- Where: Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.
- When: Friday, May 27, 7 p.m.
- How much: Free, with registration
Visit Philadelphia’s Kickoff-to-Summer fireworks show and 78th Army band’s Liberty Vibes concert
Fireworks displays are most commonly associated with the region’s massive Welcome America Fourth of July celebration, but there’s always a good reason to go see them. The reason this weekend is to kick off the holiday or celebrate the unofficial start of summer, or preview Welcome America. But really, does it matter? They had us at free, fireworks and concert.
- What: Concert and fireworks
- Where: Great Plaza, Penn’s Landing 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
- When: Saturday, May 28, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- How much: Free
cinéSPEAK Presents Prince’s “Sign of the Times” 35th Anniversary
Thirty-five years after its release, Prince’s concert film “Sign of the Times” is being appreciated anew for its look at the musical icon’s showmanship and genius. Fans can see the original 1987 version directed by Prince at an outdoor screening in West Philly’s Clark Park sponsored by cinéSPEAK.
- What: Outdoor film screening
- Where: Clark Park, 4358 Chester Ave.
- When: Friday, May 27, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: Free
Battleship New Jersey Twilight Adult Guided Tour
The decommissioned battleship USS New Jersey has some stories to tell after 50 years of service in three wars. Some of its more risqué history is now being shared on a special guided tour geared to an audience of grown folks. Per the website, the tour will showcase “mature” sailor artwork and include “adult” content.
- What: Military attraction
- Where: Battleship New Jersey, 100 Clinton St., Camden, N.J.
- When: Friday, May 27, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- How much: $15 – $30
Conya Doss
Singer/songwriter Conya Doss has established a loyal following over her two-decade career as an indie artist due to her jazz-inflected R&B song stylings. The Cleveland native released eight studio albums in that span, and her ninth, “Through Rose-Colored Glasses” came out in 2021. Its first single was “Not Trading You,” and she collaborated with prolific artist/songwriter Eric Roberson on “It Ain’t Easy.”
- What: Concert
- Where: City Winery 990 Filbert St.
- When: Friday, May 27, 8 p.m.
- How much: $32 and up
Haim: The One More Haim tour
Sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim have made their mark on music history as not just one of the few female bands with longevity but also as a band composed of three sisters. (Alana also recently starred in the film “Licorice Pizza.”) Though the sister act has only released three albums since their 2013 debut, “Days Are Gone,” they’ve generated a following that includes comparisons to Fleetwood Mac, management by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, and an apparently devoted fan in Drake. Their latest release, “Women in Music Pt. III” came out in 2020 but they released an expanded version in 2021.
- What: Concert
- Where: Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.
- When: Saturday, May 28, 8 p.m.
- How much: $29 and up
Nelly
The most successful hip-hop artist to come out of St. Louis, Cornell “Nelly” Haynes Jr. has remained successful by being genre-flexible. The three-time Grammy winner has crafted hits in the rap, pop and country categories. His 2002 album “Nellyville” yielded the smash “Hot in Herre” as well as “Dilemma” with Kelly Rowland. In 2004, he scored a hit with country star Tim McGraw on “Over and Over” and in 2020, he teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for “Lil Bit.” His eighth release, “Heartland” was released in 2021.
- What: Concert
- Where: Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.
- When: Friday, May 27, 9 p.m.
- How much: $39 and up
Stay safe during your holiday weekend, and please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information in our region.
Saturdays just got more interesting.