Singer/songwriter Conya Doss has established a loyal following over her two-decade career as an indie artist due to her jazz-inflected R&B song stylings. The Cleveland native released eight studio albums in that span, and her ninth, “Through Rose-Colored Glasses” came out in 2021. Its first single was “Not Trading You,” and she collaborated with prolific artist/songwriter Eric Roberson on “It Ain’t Easy.”

What: Concert

Concert Where: City Winery 990 Filbert St.

City Winery 990 Filbert St. When: Friday, May 27, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 27, 8 p.m. How much: $32 and up

Sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim have made their mark on music history as not just one of the few female bands with longevity but also as a band composed of three sisters. (Alana also recently starred in the film “Licorice Pizza.”) Though the sister act has only released three albums since their 2013 debut, “Days Are Gone,” they’ve generated a following that includes comparisons to Fleetwood Mac, management by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, and an apparently devoted fan in Drake. Their latest release, “Women in Music Pt. III” came out in 2020 but they released an expanded version in 2021.

What: Concert

Concert Where: Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When: Saturday, May 28, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, 8 p.m. How much: $29 and up

The most successful hip-hop artist to come out of St. Louis, Cornell “Nelly” Haynes Jr. has remained successful by being genre-flexible. The three-time Grammy winner has crafted hits in the rap, pop and country categories. His 2002 album “Nellyville” yielded the smash “Hot in Herre” as well as “Dilemma” with Kelly Rowland. In 2004, he scored a hit with country star Tim McGraw on “Over and Over” and in 2020, he teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for “Lil Bit.” His eighth release, “Heartland” was released in 2021.

What: Concert

Concert Where: Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.

Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. When: Friday, May 27, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 27, 9 p.m. How much: $39 and up

Stay safe during your holiday weekend, and please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information in our region.