Keith Haring remembered, St. Patrick’s Day celebrated, car and pet expos, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
This week is big on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, as well as several new cultural events and museum openings, just in time for spring and an overall relaxing of COVID restrictions.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Officially, St. Patrick’s Day is next Thursday, March 17, but the parades are already here. Philadelphia mounts its 250th parade on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition. In Bucks County, the annual parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at Conwell-Egan Catholic High School (which also hosts a production of the musical “Cinderella” over the weekend). Though Atlantic City’s parade has been canceled, the Asbury Park parade will still go on. In Wilmington, the St. Paddy’s Loop celebration (part of the holiday-themed City Loop series) offers $10 admission to several area restaurants and bars and encourages dressing up. Here are more St. Patrick’s Day-themed events in the area.
- What: Holiday parades
- Where: Various places
- When: Through March 17
- How much: Free, various
The Blue Door
On Oct. 16, 1995, the Million Man March brought an estimated one million Black men to Washington, D.C. for solidarity, support, and empowerment. Playwright Tanya Barfield uses the event as a backdrop for an interracial marriage that dissolves when a white wife leaves her Black husband because he’s not attending. This is the first in-person performance for REP since the pandemic began.
- What: Stage drama
- Where: Resident Ensemble Players 110 Orchard Rd, Newark, Del.
- When: Through Sunday, March 13
- How much: $35 – $39
Symphony in C Symphonic Series: Sibelius and Brahms
Conductor Rossen Milanov and violinist William Hagen combine forces for a Symphony in C concert featuring the music of iconic composers Jean Sibelius and Johannes Brahms. Hagen, who received glowing reviews for his 2018 Symphony in C performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto,” will play Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, Op. 47 in D minor and Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op. 68.
- What: Concert
- Where: Rutgers Camden Center for the Arts, 314 Linden St. Camden, N.J.
- When: Saturday, March 12, 8 p.m.
- How much: $24 – $51
Mural Arts Philadelphia’s new tours
Philadelphia’s Mural Arts program introduces three new tours: Historic Germantown Tour, Center City West, and South Philadelphia’s Endless Mural Pastabilities. The tours were introduced this month to provide more ways to see the world-renowned murals that have given Philadelphia the designation of “City of Murals.” All tours run for about 90 minutes and are conducted by experienced guides. Tickets must be purchased in advance and tours are limited to 14 attendees.
- What: Public art tour
- Where: Various venues
- When: Ongoing
- How much: $18 – $38
Oklahoma!
A contemporary take on the 1943 Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, this version of “Oklahoma!” takes on the realities of life in the American West and its resistance to outsiders. Multiple reviews raved about director Daniel Fish’s darker take on the material, which had been known as an ebullient musical romance. Fish’s version won a Tony Award for Best Revival in 2019.
- What: Stage musical
- Where: Forrest Theatre, 1114 Walnut St.
- When: Through Sunday, March 20
- How much: $47 – $132
Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical
Singer/songwriter Lloyd Price led an amazing life – from being one of the first African American artists with a million-selling hit to becoming an entrepreneur and co-promoter of the historic Muhammad Ali bouts “The Rumble in the Jungle” and the “Thrilla in Manila.” Price, who was nicknamed “Mr. Personality,” gets the musical biopic treatment in a new stage production.
- What: Stage musical
- Where: People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, Pa.
- When: Through Sunday, April 3
- How much: $40 – $45
Keith Haring: A Radiant Legacy
Born in Reading, Pa., and raised in Kutztown, the late graffiti artist Keith Haring had a short life but one that has proven influential well beyond his time. He popularized graffiti art in the 80s with his drawings in the New York City subways, becoming a significant part of pop culture. Proceeds from his estate and million-dollar auction sales have benefited the LGBT causes he supported in his lifetime. Over 100 of his works will be on display in a new exhibit opening on Saturday.
- What: Art exhibit
- Where: Michener Art Museum, 138 S. Pine St., Doylestown, Pa.
- When: Saturday, March 12 – Sunday, July 31
- How much: $5 – $15
Museum of Illusions grand opening
Can your eyes always believe what they see? That’s the question for visitors at the newest location of the Museum of Illusions. There are already more than 30 locations worldwide, and Philly is the latest. The 60-plus installations include optical and other illusions of various kinds primed to show up on an Instagram or TikTok feed near you.
- What: New museum
- Where: Museum of Illusions, 401 Market St.
- When: Saturday, March 12
- How much: $14.99 – $21.99
Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo
In 2020, the pet industry crossed a significant threshold, topping $100 billion in sales. While it may have been due to pandemic panic buying, any indulgent pet owner knows their furry companions can get expensive. With that in mind, the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo offers a series of attractions, along with vendors and exhibitors, to part you from even more of your money. There’s an international cat competition, a reptile rainforest, a K-9 dog training demonstration, and more.
- What: Pet show
- Where: Greater Philadelphia Convention Center, 100 Station Ave. Oaks, Pa.
- When: Friday, March 11, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, March 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: discounted tickets online, $5 for kids 12 and under, $13 for adults, free parking
Philadelphia Auto Show
Since the days of the Model T, Americans have embraced their cars. The Philadelphia Auto Show concludes this weekend but at an awkward moment as gas prices climb to record highs in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Despite that, car culture is likely to remain omnipresent, but expect to see longer lines at the EV/hybrid vehicle displays.
- What: Automotive exhibition
- Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.
- When: Through Sunday, March 13, weekdays noon – 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- How much: $10 – $16 online purchase recommended
Dine Latino Restaurant Week
Latino-owned restaurants are the spotlight of Philadelphia’s latest dining week, following on the heels of East Passyunk Restaurant Week, which concludes on Friday. As savvy diners know, this is a great opportunity to try out restaurants outside of your usual faves and enjoy the discoveries at a discount. Dine-in, takeout, and delivery are available at most participating restaurants, which offer varying specials and a two-entree, free appetizer or dessert promotion through the week.
- What: Dining promotion
- Where: Various venues
- When: Monday, March 14 – Friday, March 18
- How much: Varied
Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our weekend entertainment picks during the COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.