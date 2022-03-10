This week is big on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, as well as several new cultural events and museum openings, just in time for spring and an overall relaxing of COVID restrictions.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Officially, St. Patrick’s Day is next Thursday, March 17, but the parades are already here. Philadelphia mounts its 250th parade on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition. In Bucks County, the annual parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at Conwell-Egan Catholic High School (which also hosts a production of the musical “Cinderella” over the weekend). Though Atlantic City’s parade has been canceled, the Asbury Park parade will still go on. In Wilmington, the St. Paddy’s Loop celebration (part of the holiday-themed City Loop series) offers $10 admission to several area restaurants and bars and encourages dressing up. Here are more St. Patrick’s Day-themed events in the area.

Holiday parades

Various places

Through March 17

Free, various

On Oct. 16, 1995, the Million Man March brought an estimated one million Black men to Washington, D.C. for solidarity, support, and empowerment. Playwright Tanya Barfield uses the event as a backdrop for an interracial marriage that dissolves when a white wife leaves her Black husband because he’s not attending. This is the first in-person performance for REP since the pandemic began.

Stage drama

Resident Ensemble Players 110 Orchard Rd, Newark, Del.

Through Sunday, March 13

$35 – $39

Conductor Rossen Milanov and violinist William Hagen combine forces for a Symphony in C concert featuring the music of iconic composers Jean Sibelius and Johannes Brahms. Hagen, who received glowing reviews for his 2018 Symphony in C performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto,” will play Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, Op. 47 in D minor and Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op. 68.