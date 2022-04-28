Penn Live Arts hosts its annual Children’s Festival on Sunday and this year, there are three events — two ticketed and one free. African dance troupe Kalabantè performs on Sunday at 3 p.m., but there are very limited tickets left. There are more tickets left for The Amazing Max, whose show starts at 1 pm. If the performances do sell out, Lolly and YoYo’s concert starts at 1 p.m. and it’s both outdoors and free. There is also a day-long outdoor free festival PLAYground which includes activities with The Clay Studio, Circadium -School of Contemporary Circus, The Philly POPS and the Phillie Phanatic.

What: Kid-friendly arts and cultural event

Kid-friendly arts and cultural event Where: Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 3680 Walnut St.

Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 3680 Walnut St. When: Sunday, May 1, various times

Sunday, May 1, various times How much: Free – various prices

On Arbor Day, the air-cleaning, beautifying, shade-and food-providing properties of the tree are celebrated. Locally, the Andalusia Historic Home, Garden and Arboretum hosts a Tree Walk to showcase the 800 trees on their 100-acre grounds. Your ticket includes a guided tree walk that will encompass some of the 200 unique specimens and cultivars acquired from around the world. Access to the home is available for an additional fee.

What: Outdoors nature event

Outdoors nature event Where: Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum 1237 State Rd., Bensalem, Pa.

Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum 1237 State Rd., Bensalem, Pa. When: Friday, April 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, April 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: $20

As the historic neighborhood of Chestnut Hill has some beautiful properties, it seems apt that they would host a home and garden festival. It happens on Sunday and includes activities for kids as well as over 150 vendors of all things home and home decor. In addition, there will be live music, a sustainability hub with Christa Barfield of Farmer Jawn and Terril Haigler a.k.a. YaFavTrashman, and performers from the Philadelphia School of the Circus Arts.

What: Street festival

Street festival Where: On and near Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill, Pa.

On and near Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill, Pa. When: Sunday, May 1, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 1, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Pay as you go

West Philly fests

If you live in or near West Philadelphia, you have some conveniently located festival options this weekend. Two of the neighborhood’s biggest festivals both happen on Saturday. The Woodlands’ West Craft Fest showcases the work of 100-plus local makers. Food trucks, live music, and a performance by Tangle Movement Arts round out the schedule. Just up the street at Clark Park, the Uhuru Health Festival and Flea Market offers community health screenings, fitness demos, and 100 more vendors that can’t be in two places at once.

What: Street festivals

Street festivals Where: The Woodlands, 400 Woodland Ave., Clark Park, 4300-4398 Baltimore Ave.

The Woodlands, 400 Woodland Ave., Clark Park, 4300-4398 Baltimore Ave. When: Saturday, April 30

Saturday, April 30 How much: Pay as you go

Award-winning screenwriter and playwright Susan Soon He Stanton spends much of her waking hours writing for the popular, if venal, HBO series “Succession.” Apparently, she makes better use of those hours than most as she also finds the time to write plays like “Today Is My Birthday.” In the play, Stanton pokes a little fun at the social media concept of having online ‘friends’ but being lonely IRL. (That’s ‘in real life’ for those who don’t know text-speak.) As befits the contemporary tone, the play is partially told via multimedia, i.e., live radio, voicemail, and phone calls.

What: Stage play

Stage play Where: Theater Exile, 1340 S. 13th St.

Theater Exile, 1340 S. 13th St. When: Thursday, April 28 – Sunday, May 22

Thursday, April 28 – Sunday, May 22 How much: Preview night, $10; $20 – $35

David Bowie’s life and career is celebrated annually in the city, via the Philly Loves David Bowie Week. Though it returned in part earlier this year after a pandemic break, the omicron variant forced organizers to reschedule some of the week’s planned events. One of them, “A Night of Stardust” happens on Saturday, with Dan (Glim Dropper) Kauffman and his band and featured vocalists paying homage to the late Starman. Proceeds from the event benefit CHOP.