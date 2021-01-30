You can add the nation’s oldest and largest Black children’s book fair to the list of events that will not be held in person in 2021.

Now in its 29th year, the African American Children’s Book Fair typically takes place in Philadelphia, but the nonprofit behind the event, the African American Children’s Book Project, has opted for a virtual session on Feb. 6. Registration is free.

“The African American Children’s Book Fair is one of the many projects of the African American Children’s Book Project, which was founded in 1992. The Book Project … was created to promote and preserve children’s literature written by or about African Americans,” said Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati, literary consultant and creator of the event.

What started as a Black History Month activity for the John Wanamaker department stores almost 30 years ago has since grown into an attraction that draws about 4,000 people to the single-day affair. The event sells more books in three hours than any other Black retailer in the country, according to Lloyd-Sgambati.

“We collaborate with authors, publishers, illustrators, booksellers, educators, libraries, consumers, and corporate entities interested in promoting literacy,” Lloyd-Sgambati said.

Many people had reached out to her to see whether the event would still take place this year during the pandemic, Lloyd-Sgambati said.

“So I dusted off my literary skills and I said, ‘How am I going to do this from a virtual perspective?’ I made a call to a number of African American authors around the country,” she said.