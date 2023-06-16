New Philly children’s literacy event puts Juneteenth on the books

This weekend there are at least 27 Juneteenth events planned in Philadelphia, according to Visit Philly, a number that has grown sharply since commemorating the Emancipation Proclamation became a national holiday two years ago.

Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati was determined to make one of those events about books and the struggles Black Americans have had to overcome to learn how to read: Before the passage of the Emancipation Proclamation, several states passed anti-literacy laws that made it illegal to teach a Black person to read or write.

“I was really driven when I was in the dollar store and I saw paper plates, napkins, and signs that say Happy Juneteenth,” she said. “I thought to myself: If the dollar store is jumping on board this, I need to step in and bring some perspective to this holiday.”

Lloyd-Sgambati is the creator of the annual African American Children’s Book Fair, one of the largest events of its kind now in its 31st year. This weekend she is organizing the first “Juneteenth – Celebrating Literary and Artistic Freedom,” a family event on Saturday, June 17, wherein Lloyd-Sgambati will host three children’s book authors and illustrators in discussions about their work, and the history of Black literacy.

The guests will be Gordon C. James, illustrator of such titles as “I Am Every Good Thing,” “Crown,” and “Let ‘Er Buck” about the Black rodeo cowboy George Fletcher; Shadra Strickland, illustrator of “Please, Louise,” by Toni Morrison, and author and illustrator of “Jump In” about double-dutch jump roping; and EB Lewis, an award-winning artist who has illustrated books by Jacqueline Woodson and “Preaching to the Chickens: the Story of Young John Lewis.”

“It’s going to be fun. It’s not going to be heavy,” Lloyd-Sgambati said. “It’s a teachable moment for these kids, but I don’t do heavy. I like joy. I’m 72 years old and I look good for my age and I try to get no wrinkles up in here. No craziness.”