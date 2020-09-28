Theatre Horizon casting for households to create virtual pandemic performances

Theatre Horizon is looking for a few good households.

The theater company in Montgomery County has closed its Norristown stage for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, and like theaters everywhere, it is inventing new ways to perform and engage with audiences.

Its latest idea: What if the audiences did the performing?

“Art Houses” is a new initiative to partner with households to create work that is specific to the lives of that group, who will then perform the piece in their home for an online audience.

The households can be families, roommates, friends or any configuration of people who share a pandemic bubble.

“I’m hoping to rep the true range of what people are experiencing right now,” said artistic director Nell Bang-Jensen, who took the helm of Theatre Horizon just six months before she was forced to close it to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

She says people are already lining up to be part of “Art Houses.”

“One woman with cerebral palsy wants to participate with her caregiver,” she said. “We have four roommates in West Philly who want to participate as a household. We have a family of five, an immigrant family, in South Philly.”