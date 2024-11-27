This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

During the 20th century, Philadelphia residents had an unusual and environmentally friendly method of tossing out their leftovers. Every week before dawn, pig farmers from New Jersey collected buckets of food waste from curbsides and fed the scraps to their pigs.

However, that tradition is long gone. Today, 206 million pounds of food waste is sent to landfills or incinerators in Philadelphia each year, according to the Philadelphia Water Department.

“The history of Philadelphia is that we don’t throw away our food,” said Paul Kohl, a civil engineer for the city’s water department. “But we’ve become food throw-away-ers.”

In 2019, residents, retail and the service industry combined generated 66 million tons of food waste nationwide, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Almost 60% was sent to landfills. Food waste in landfills contributes to more climate-warming methane emissions than any other landfilled materials, according to the EPA.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, there is about a 25% increase in food waste, according to the non-profit organization the Ecology Center.

As the holiday season approaches, WHYY News asked food waste experts about alternatives to the trash can.

Is it better to use the garbage disposal?

The Philadelphia Water Department touts the food waste disposer, better known as the garbage disposal, as an environmentally friendly way to discard leftover food. Once food waste makes its way to the city’s sewage treatment plant, methane is captured and reused as energy for on-site electricity through a process called anaerobic digestion.

“The city has come to the conclusion that it’s a sustainability device,” Kohl said of the garbage disposal. “It makes a lot of sense to keep food out of landfills.”

However, not everyone agrees.

The EPA says along with incinerating food waste or sending it to a landfill, disposing of leftovers down the drain is among the least preferred ways of throwing out food. When food waste is sent down garbage disposals, it takes some time before making its way to the sewage plant. That means methane can still be released well before reaching the anaerobic digester.

Even when a treatment plant generates energy through anaerobic digestion, “the recovered energy does not offset the methane emissions from wasted food in sewers and extra energy demand for wastewater treatment,” the EPA states on its website.