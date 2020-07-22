Temple Hospital workers demand hazard pay for coronavirus duties

All patients admitted to the hospital are now being swabbed for COVID-19, but staffers said it’s

common to care for a patient who has already been admitted but whose test results may not have come back yet.

“You done worked with him all day yesterday — now today, he’s [got] corona,” said Smith.

Union representatives said they have been trying to negotiate hazard pay or bonuses with Temple Health management for months, without success.

“That was a lot of money we lost, we get it,” John Hundzynski, 1199C’s executive vice president, said in reference to the financial losses that resulted from canceled elective surgeries early in the pandemic. But, he said, as federal aid begins to funnel its way down to the hospital, a small percentage should be paid forward.

“Every time we see the reports come in, they got another $50 million, another $40 million, $170 million. Like come on, we need to be the priority,” said Hundzynski.

A representative of Temple University Health System did not respond to a request for comment.

State Sen. Sharif Street agreed it was time the financial assistance was shared with the workers.

“If you expect me to continue to fight to make sure this health system gets funded, I expect you to fight and make sure that these folks get paid,” Street said, addressing Temple executive management.

While efforts to offer additional compensation at Temple have not been successful, a number of hospitals that employ 1199C members have struck hazard pay or bonus agreements. Some hospitals offer benefits like free meals and hotel stays for those who prefer not to go home and risk infecting their families between shifts.

Hundzynski said Penn Medicine has offered an additional 21 sick days for subcontractors who work in the COVID-19 wings. CHOP offered a one-time lump-sum bonus of $2,500 for anyone making less than $45,000 a year. Jefferson offers a grant program to workers who suffer hardships, like expensive medical bills, or who can’t make their rent payments. Social workers represented by 1199C who work as contract employees at the city’s prisons just finalized a contract that includes hazard pay, said Hundzynski.

Some relief is coming. Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that $50 million in federal coronavirus aid will go toward a $3 hourly increase for frontline workers in greater danger of contracting the virus. The hazard pay program will max out at $1,200 per worker, and only those making less than $20 an hour will be eligible. That pay rate amounts to an annual salary of roughly $41,600, which renders many workers at Temple ineligible.

“That’s not fair to us, just because we make a decent living,” said Margo Crawford, who has worked at Temple for more than 50 years. “It’s not great, it’s decent.”