Super Bowl Sunday storm to dump more snow over Philly region

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

For a Philadelphia region already battered by wintry weather this week, more snow is expected in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware Sunday morning into the afternoon.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for the entire greater Philadelphia area. It’ll be a quick-moving storm that will likely be gone by the time of the Super Bowl kickoff, but there will be hours of heavy snow and poor visibility, making for dangerous driving conditions.

Unlike the days of snow that dropped anywhere between several inches on much of the region and up to 3 feet in one neighborhood over the past week, this is expected to be a quick-moving storm with accumulations that are not as extreme. However, the newest models forecast 5-7 inches in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties in Pennsylvania; Camden, Gloucester, Burlington, Salem and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey; and New Castle County in Delaware.

Here are the answers to questions as we head into the weekend.