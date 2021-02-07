Super Bowl Sunday storm to dump more snow over Philly region
This article originally appeared on NBC10.
For a Philadelphia region already battered by wintry weather this week, more snow is expected in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware Sunday morning into the afternoon.
The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for the entire greater Philadelphia area. It’ll be a quick-moving storm that will likely be gone by the time of the Super Bowl kickoff, but there will be hours of heavy snow and poor visibility, making for dangerous driving conditions.
Unlike the days of snow that dropped anywhere between several inches on much of the region and up to 3 feet in one neighborhood over the past week, this is expected to be a quick-moving storm with accumulations that are not as extreme. However, the newest models forecast 5-7 inches in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.
Winter storm warnings have been issued for Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties in Pennsylvania; Camden, Gloucester, Burlington, Salem and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey; and New Castle County in Delaware.
Here are the answers to questions as we head into the weekend.
What will the weather be like this weekend before the snow?
Saturday is the winner of the weekend, with more sunshine expected and highs in the lower 40s, but a gusty breeze will make it feel chillier. This is a good day to pick up food items for the Super Bowl or to hit the hardware store to prep for the snow.
The snow is then expected to begin on Sunday morning into the afternoon.
When will the snow start and how much could fall?
By daybreak Sunday, the coastal storm is expected to bring snowfall to the region, though it will initially be light and will likely bring rain first to northern Delaware, South Jersey and coastal neighborhoods.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall from around 9 a.m. through noon along the I-95 corridor (from Wilmington, Delaware, through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and right onto Trenton, New Jersey), dumping anywhere from 5-7 inches. Even treated roads may be no match, so, with visibility also low, it’s best to avoid driving around this time.
The Pennsylvania suburbs and the Lehigh Valley could get 3-5 inches of snow. South of the I-95 corridor, parts of South Jersey and southern Delaware might also get 3-5 inches, while coastal areas might see no snow or up to 3 inches.
The storm is expected to wrap up during the afternoon of Super Bowl Sunday and should be gone by kickoff, but if you were planning on game-day takeout, you may want to hold off on ordering your food until later in the day and from a local business so that you won’t need to drive far, in case roads aren’t cleared.
