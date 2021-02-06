Montgomery County declares Code Blue; dangerous temperatures forecast for weekend
The Montgomery County Commissioners, on the advice of the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, has declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service.
The Code Blue declaration has been issued for the period beginning Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
A Code Blue emergency declaration is decided when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter.
Residents of Montgomery County who need emergency shelter during a Code Blue can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. They’re also advised to:
- Check on elderly friends and neighbors frequently to ensure that their homes are adequately heated.
- Call 911 If you see someone in need of immediate emergency assistance,
Other tips include:
- Make sure your car is winterized with antifreeze, a full tank of gas, properly inflated tires, and is stocked with an emergency kit.
- Check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
- Wear appropriate clothing and avoid prolonged exposure when going outdoors in winter weather.
- Limit pets’ time outdoors during extreme temperatures.
- Report power outages directly to your utility company. Do not call 911.
