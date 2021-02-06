Montgomery County declares Code Blue; dangerous temperatures forecast for weekend

A couple helps a child on a snow covered embankment at Lorimer Park in Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Montgomery County Commissioners, on the advice of the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, has declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service.

The Code Blue declaration has been issued for the period beginning Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

A Code Blue emergency declaration is decided when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter.

Residents of Montgomery County who need emergency shelter during a Code Blue can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. They’re also advised to:

  • Check on elderly friends and neighbors frequently to ensure that their homes are adequately heated.
  • Call 911 If you see someone in need of immediate emergency assistance,

Other tips include:

  • Make sure your car is winterized with antifreeze, a full tank of gas, properly inflated tires, and is stocked with an emergency kit.
  • Check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
  • Wear appropriate clothing and avoid prolonged exposure when going outdoors in winter weather.
  • Limit pets’ time outdoors during extreme temperatures.
  • Report power outages directly to your utility company. Do not call 911.

