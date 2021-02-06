The Montgomery County Commissioners, on the advice of the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, has declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service.

The Code Blue declaration has been issued for the period beginning Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

A Code Blue emergency declaration is decided when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter.

Residents of Montgomery County who need emergency shelter during a Code Blue can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. They’re also advised to: