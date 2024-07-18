Suburban Community Hospital transitions into a micro-hospital — triggering layoffs of registered nurses and staff

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Some registered nurses and other staff at Suburban Community Hospital in East Norriton, Pennsylvania, worked their last shift this week as the facility transitions into a smaller micro-hospital dedicated to emergency care.

The hospital will maintain a 24/7 emergency department, 60 licensed beds and imaging services, but the intensive care unit and surgical services have been eliminated, which has resulted in layoffs of more than 20 workers, according to local union groups.

Hospital officials said they hope the move will improve emergency care and better meet the needs of the community, but unionized registered nurses worry the change will lead to worse health care access for patients in the area.

“Patients aren’t going to be able to come here for everything. It’s a sad day,” said Terena Stinson, registered nurse and co-president of Suburban General Nurses’ Association. “We used to have every service, every doctor, and now we’re being reduced to this micro-hospital. It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be hard.”

Suburban Community Hospital is owned by Prime Healthcare Foundation, the public charity arm of the for-profit, California-based health system Prime Healthcare, which also owns Roxborough Memorial Hospital and Lower Bucks Hospital.

Registered nurse Nicola Yori spent most of her 12-year career working in the ICU at Suburban Community Hospital. After her role was eliminated, she took an open position in the emergency department.